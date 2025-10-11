Former Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik launched a scathing attack on Sai Sudharsan and criticised him for being 'lazy' on Day 1 of the second Test match against West Indies on Friday. Sudharsan scored 87 off 165 deliveries and even stitiched togehter a brilliant partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, the knock was not without risks as while batting on 58, the youngster miscued a shot completely and the ball went straight to Jomel Warrican. However, he was handed a massive lifeline as the ball slipped out of the fielder's hands when he landed on the ground.

Karthik was left fuming with the entire episode and was extremely critical of Sudharsan.

"Pretty lazy from Sai Sudharsan. He should have either been deep in the crease, pulling the ball or probably playing a stronger shot. This was a lazy flick shot, which he was looking to tuck away and take a single. I know he's going to tell himself that I've played the flick shot often, but then again, the position that he got himself playing that shot tells you that he definitely needs to concentrate harder. There's just one reason why he wouldn't get a 100 today, and it's got to be himself. I don't see any beauties being bowled at him today. All he needs to do is control his mind, concentrate, and the runs are there for the taking," Karthik said.

Karthik's prophecy actually came true as Sudharsan was dismissed 13 runs short of his maiden Test century. He was dismissed LBW by Warrican as the batter was beaten by the turn.

Yashasvi Jaiswal drove with precision, cut with ferocity and defended with doggedness to decimate a hapless West Indies attack with another 'Daddy Hundred' that took India to a commanding 318 for 2.

Jaiswal displayed all facets of his extraordinary talent en route an unbeaten 173 off 253 balls. He had skipper Shubman Gill (20) for company when stumps were drawn for the day.

Such was Jaiswal's panache that there wasn't a single awkward boundary during his knock which was laced with 22 hits to the fence.

The control with which he dictated the proceedings also gave enough confidence to another young batter Sai Sudharsan (87), who looked good for his maiden Test hundred but fell 13 short.

(With PTI inputs)