Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel came up with a special celebration after slamming his maiden Test century on Friday. Jurel looked in tremendous form as he scored 125 on Day 2 of the first Test match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. The youngster stitched together a significant partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to guide India to 448/5 at stumps with a mammoth lead of 286 runs. After completing his century, Jurel used his bat to mimic a 'guard of honour' march in a tribute to the Indian Army and his father Nem Chand, who is a retired Indian Army veteran who fought in the 1999 Kargil war.

Jurel also dedicated his century to the Indian Army and expressed his respect for the armed forces. He revealed that his trademark 'salute' celebration after the half-century was for his father and the one after completing his hundred was also for the Indian Army.

"The salute (celebration) after reaching my fifty was for my father, but for the hundred, it was something that I had in my mind for a very long time because I have been so close to the Indian Army, I've seen my father since my childhood," Jurel said.

Bat raised, crowd in awe!#DhruvJurel turns patience into power with a maiden century to cherish.



"What we do on the ground and what they do on the battlefield is very difficult and you cannot compare that. I will always have my respect and whatever I will do in the future will be for them.

"I will like to dedicate this to them (Indian Army) for what they do. I have seen them closely how it is like and I remain very fascinated in those things. I also used to keep asking my father. I will dedicate it to those who deserve," he said further.

India's batting riches came to the fore as KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja registered centuries to put the hosts in complete command at the end of Day 2's play.

(With IANS inputs)