Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel dedicated his maiden Test century to the Indian Army. Jurel looked in brilliant form as he slammed 125 on Day 2 of the first Test encounter in Ahmedabad on Friday. The youngster stitched together a brilliant partnership with Ravindra Jadeja as India were 448 for five at stumps with a huge lead of 286 runs. Jurel did an army salute after reaching his half-century and after reaching his century, the youngster came up with a special celebration as a tribute to the Indian army and his father, who is a Kargil war veteran.

"The salute (celebration) after reaching my fifty was for my father, but for the hundred, it was something that I had in my mind for a very long time because I have been so close to the Indian Army, I've seen my father since my childhood," Jurel said.

"What we do on the ground and what they do on the battlefield is very difficult and you cannot compare that. I will always have my respect and whatever I will do in the future will be for them."

"I will like to dedicate this to them (Indian Army) for what they do. I have seen them closely how it is like and I remain very fascinated in those things. I also used to keep asking my father. I will dedicate it to those who deserve," he said further.

Coming to the match, KL Rahul's 11th hundred grounded the West Indies before Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja followed the suit with stylish tons with India literally batting the visitors out of the opening Test with a huge lead of 286 runs at the end of second day's play.

At stumps, India were 448 for 5 and with the West Indies spinners getting appreciable turn and bounce off the rough, the hosts will like to finish the game by the end of the third day itself and consolidate their position in the World Test Championship points table.

Rahul (100 off 197 balls), Jurel (125 off 210 balls) and Jadeja (104 batting off 178 balls) had their own distinct approach to Test match batting and even interesting ways of celebrations.

(With PTI inputs)