India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: India take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of a two-match series at the Galle International Stadium, starting August 15. A home debacle against South Africa has left India fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with series against New Zealand and Australia to follow. On their last Test tour of Sri Lanka nine years ago, India swept the three-match series, and Shubman Gill will be expecting similar dominance as his side looks to climb into the top two of the WTC standings. The absence of injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has left India with a depleted pace attack led by Mohammed Siraj, who is likely to share the new-ball duties with Prasidh Krishna.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be played from Saturday, August 15 to Wednesday, August 19.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will start at 10 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before that.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match for free?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Free telecast will also be there on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).

India's tour of Sri Lanka begins with a Test battle in Galle as the two sides lock horns in the series opener



The action starts on August 15 at 10 AM IST.



Catch all the live action on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).#SLvIND@ICC @BCCI @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/Ifk1P367ix — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 12, 2026

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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