Virat Kohli was the top performer for India against Sri Lanka in the first ODI of a three-match series on Tuesday. His 45th One-Day International century led India to a 67-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match. Kohli hammered 113 off 87 balls to drive India to 373-7 after they were invited to bat first at the start of the three-match series in Guwahati. The bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj, then restricted Sri Lanka to 306-8 to give India a 1-0 lead in the series.

While Kohli was all class on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, there was one brief moment when the star batter did not look impressed with allrounder Hardik Pandya. The incident happened in the 43rd over of India's innings when Kohli played a shot off Kasun Rajitha before taking a quick single. He then rushed to take a second run and reached halfway at the pitch when Hardik, batting at the other end, sent him back. Kohli stared at Hardik after the incident.

Watch: Virat Stares At Hardik As Allrounder Denies 2nd Run During 1st ODI

Talking about the match, Sri Lanka Skipper Dasun Shanaka top-scored with an unbeaten 108 after opening batsman Pathum Nissanka hit 72 but the knocks could only reduce the margin of loss for the tourists. Kohli, who survived two dropped catches on 52 and 81, stood out with his 73rd ton across all formats as he let out a roar and took off his helmet to bask in the stadium's applause.

"My preparation and intent always remain the same," man of the match Kohli said. "I thought I was hitting the ball nicely. It was close to the template I play with."

The former captain has hit two successive ODI hundreds since coming out of an extended lean patch last year when he spoke about his mental struggles during the phase.

"The one thing I learnt was desperation doesn't get you anywhere," Kohli said on lessons learnt during his slump in form.

"You go out there and play without any fear. You go out there playing for the right reasons and almost play every game like it's your last and just be happy about it.

He added: "I can't hold on to things, the game is going to move on. I am not going to play forever. I am in a happy space and enjoying my game."

He finally fell to third-time-lucky quick Kasun Rajitha, who was also bowling when wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis and Shanaka dropped the star batsman.

With AFP inputs

