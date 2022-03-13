Virat Kohli is a much-loved figure in Bengaluru thanks to his long-standing association with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli shares a special bond with the city and that was clear to see when he walked out to bat on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy on Saturday. The former India captain received a rousing welcome even as skipper Rohit Sharma walked off the ground after being dismissed. Another video has emerged of Kohli engaging with the Bengaluru crowd after they started chanting the name of former RCB star AB de Villiers during the Sri Lankan innings.

De Villiers and Kohli too share a great bond and when the latter heard chants of "ABD! ABD!" ring out at the M Chinnaswamy, he mimicked one of the South African's signature shots.

Stationed at first slip, Kohli first cups his hand to his ear before mimicking De Villiers' reverse scoop much to the delight of the crowd.

Watch Virat Kohli's brilliant reaction to Bengaluru crowd chanting AB de Villiers' name:

ind vs Sri Lanka Test Match going on and Indian's Crowd Chanting "ABD ABD ABD" Literally unbelievable Yaar AB de Villiers Fan following in Asia is just unreal Dream For So Many Foreign Players to have such kind of gesture in Asia.#Kohli#RCBCaptain @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/81z3ztRRKM — Shaibi || ABD&PCT Stan (@ShoaibK45036955) March 12, 2022

India took control of the second Test as Sri Lanka found themselves reeling at 86 for six at stumps after Shreyas Iyer's stupendous knock of 92 helped India post 252 on a difficult surface for batting.

India lead the two-match Test series 1-0, having blown away the Sri Lankans by an innings and 222 runs in the Mohali Test.

This will be India's last international assignment before the start of IPL 2022. The tournament starts on March 26.

Kohli's franchise, RCB, on Saturday named his successor, appointing South African veteran Faf du Plessis as the new captain.

"As you know that we are going to start our soon pretty soon, something I am very excited for; as I said, renewed energy -- really looking forward to this season. First and foremost, the most important news is that Faf is going to be the captain of RCB and I couldn't be happier to pass on the baton to a good friend, someone I have known well over the years," Kohli said in a video posted on RCB's official social media handles.