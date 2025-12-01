Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan lavished praise on Virat Kohli after the star batter produced a match-winning century in India's 17-run victory over South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi. Reflecting on Kohli's knock, Pathan said the innings showcased two distinct versions of the former India captain. "If you see this innings, you will notice two Virat Kohlis, one an aggressor in the powerplay, and the other after the powerplay, when wickets were falling. Then he became an adamant batter who was not ready to give up his wicket," Pathan explained on his YouTube channel.

"This happens when you have got a lot of experience, and Virat Kohli has a lot of experience, he has fitness," he added.

Virat continued to mesmerise fans amidst all the chatter about his ODI future heading into the 2027 ODI World Cup, hitting his 52nd ODI century and achieving the record for most centuries in a single format by a batter. During his 120-ball stay, Virat smashed 135 runs with 11 fours and seven sixes, making it one of his more enjoyable centuries in recent times.

However, Pathan felt some of India's other batters missed an opportunity to make an impact.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar wasted their opportunities," he said.

Gaikwad, returning to the ODI side, managed only 8 off 14 balls. Washington Sundar, promoted to No. 5, also failed to capitalise and was dismissed for 13.

Pathan, though, expressed delight at the form of India's senior batters.

"The way the Indian team performed in this match, one thing is certain, the form that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are carrying, I am really enjoying it. I hope they continue playing as much as possible," he added.

Rohit Sharma contributed a fluent 57 off 51 balls, including five fours and three sixes, and together, Rohit and Kohli stitched a crucial 136-run stand, laying the platform for India's massive total.

In the match, the Proteas put India into bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed after a promising start for a 16-ball 18, Rohit (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Virat enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run second-wicket stand. India lost their way in the middle, with Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) and Washington Sundar (13) dismissed in quick succession and India at 200/4 but a partnership of 76 runs between KL (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and a six) and Virat and later a 65-run stand for KL with Jadeja (32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took India to 349/8 in 50 overs.

During the run-chase, South Africa lost three quick wickets to Indian pacers and stared at a defeat at 11/3. A 66-run stand between Tony de Zorzi (39 in 37 balls, with seven fours) and Matthew Breetzke brought some stability. Dewald Brevis also played a fine cameo of 37 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes, but half their side was gone at 130 runs.

From there, a 97-run stand between Breetzke (72 in 80 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (80 in 39 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) threatened to take away the game from India, but a timely Kuldeep Yadav intervention removed both, reducing SA to 227/8. But Corbin Bosch (67 in 51 balls, with five fours and four sixes) kept the fight alive alongside the lower order, taking SA near the touching distance of a win, but they fell short by 17 runs. Harshit Rana (3/65) was also fine with the ball.

With this win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

