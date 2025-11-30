A funny video of star India batter Rohit Sharma from Ranchi airport is going viral on social media. He arrived in the city ahead of the team's first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa. The opening game will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex. Rohit landed in the city for the game and a former India player, Shahbaz Nadeem, went to the airport to receive him. As the security personnel were engaged in keeping the fans away from Rohit, he told them in a funny tone that Shahbaz is his friend.

"Arrey bhai, ye toh hamara dost hai. Ye toh hamara dekhbhaal kar raha hai (Brother, he is my friend. He is the one taking care of me)," said Rohit in the video as Nadeem approached him. He later put his arm around the former India player's shoulder and walked away.

Rohit Sharma to Shahbaz Nadeem at Ranchi airport when he comes to receive him : "Are bhai ye to hamara dost hai, ye to hamara dekhbhal Kara hai"



Rohit Sharma what a character pic.twitter.com/41iANBDDST — (@rushiii_12) November 27, 2025

Rohit is poised to become only the fourth Indian batter to hit the 20,000-run milestone in international cricket. He has 19,902 runs to his name in 502 matches. The India opener has scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, 4,231 runs in T20Is, and 11,370 runs in ODIs. He is only 98 runs away from joining an elite list that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid.

Tendulkar leads with 34,357 runs, followed by Virat Kohli with 27,673 runs and Dravid with 24,064 runs.

The Mumbai cricketer, who retired from T20Is following the 2024 World Cup and stepped away from Test cricket in May, now plays in just one format. After the South Africa series, he is expected to feature in the ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Rohit comes into the South Africa series on the back of a solid hundred against Australia in Sydney, where he scored an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls, helping India register a consolation win after being 2-0 down in a three-match ODI series. His knock included 13 boundaries and three sixes.

Virat Kohli, who, like Rohit, now only plays in ODIs, is also set to return to action for India against South Africa.

India will look to boost their morale after suffering an excruciating 2-0 loss against the Proteas at home earlier in the week.

(With ANI Inputs)