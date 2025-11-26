Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth lashed out at all-rounder Nitish Reddy, slamming his bowling quality. Reddy, who made his debut in October last year for India, rose to fame after scoring a century against Australia in Melbourne. The all-rounder failed to play an equally promising knock in the few opportunities he got afterwards. For the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, he was picked in the Playing XI with Axar Patel being snubbed. In the first four days of the match, Reddy failed to make an impact. He scored just 10 runs in his first innings and bowled 10 wicketless overs in total at an economy slightly over six by the end of play on Day 4.

While speaking on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka, as quoted by Hindustan Times, Srikkanth showed no mercy on Reddy. He criticised the player's all-round abilities and pointed out that he has not impressed since his heroic century against Australia.

"Who calls Nitish Reddy an all-rounder? Can anyone see his bowling and say he is an all-rounder? He hit a hundred at the MCG, yes - but what has he done after that? One swallow doesn't make a summer," said Srikkanth. He then joked, "If Nitish Reddy is an all-rounder, then I am a great all-rounder.

"Let's call a spade a spade. Does he have movement? Pace? Is he some deadly batsman? How can you call him an all-rounder?"

Srikkanth also questioned the rationale behind picking Nitish in the ODI squad of Team India. "How is Nitish in the ODI team also? What has he done? Is he the replacement for Hardik Pandya? Why not Axar Patel?" he said.

India stand on the brink of getting clean swept by South Africa in Guwahati. The side is chasing a nearly impossible target of 549 runs in the final innings. The hosts were reduced to 27 for 2 by the end of play on Day 4, thus needing an improbable 522 with eight wickets in hand on the final day. Earlier, India lost the first Test by 30 runs in Kolkata.