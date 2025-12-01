An active icon in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli made the cricket world doff its hat as he slammed a whirlwind knock of 135 runs in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Kohli, coming into the game on the back of a poor show in Australia, looked in supreme touch since the first ball. Kohli's hundred, his 52nd in the format, was instrumental in India securing a 17-run victory. While fans couldn't stop hailing Kohli's performance, even his teammates and coaching staff were mesmerised.

"My career started with Virat Bhai when he was the captain. The way that he batted, I felt I had gone back 8-9 years. The way he was batting in 2017, 2018 and 2019," Kuldeep Yadav said in a video shared by the BCCI.

"It was a very good innings, and he looked very confident. What his shot selection was, the ball was coming nicely off the bat," he added.

Kohli's energy on the field is infectious, and it isn't a hidden fact. Even in the twilight of his career, Kohli's approach towards a game hasn't seen any change. His aggression, as per Kuldeep, is still as intense as it used to be.

"It feels good to be with him. You get to learn a lot. You always get inputs. Even in bowling, you get inputs as to what you can do. It's good to have the seniors like him around. They bring energy and intensity in the team as you have seen on the field. So we're lucky to have it," said Kuldeep.

India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate was pleased to see Kohli taking India to a total they could defend on a surface that saw batters getting a big boost in the second innings due to dew.

"It was very pleasing. The guys identified that we needed a premium score. And that wicket for neither team was going to come in. And the way the batters went about it. And obviously, Virat, a big hundred in a row. Getting us out of the blocks. Finishing off to get us a score that was above what you'd normally need in a wicket like this was good," said the Dutchman.

Teammate Tilak Varma, who wasn't a part of the playing XI for the Ranchi ODI, was delighted to have seen Kohli in action live.

"We have seen one of the best knocks again. I am very happy that I have seen a hundred of Virat bhai live. Since the last 17 years, he has been electrifying on the field. The batting, fielding, everything. He is absolutely at the top, and I have learnt a lot from him, and it's a pleasure to watch him live. I will keep talking to him and learn as much as I can," said Tilak.