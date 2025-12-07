Virat Kohli was in a jolly mood during India's third and deciding ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The videos of his funny gestures from the ground during the hosts' bowling are going viral on social media. One of them includes a hilarious video of Kohli jokingly gesturing to slap Kuldeep Yadav over the spinner's bizarre appeal. Kuldeep, who picked four wickets in the game, was appealing too much and one of his attempts saw Kohli sharing a light-hearted moment with him.

Watch it here:

Virat Kohli to Kuldeep Yadav pic.twitter.com/VJQpGMnSv5 — (@ImVamshi174) December 6, 2025

Never seen Virat Kohli this happy in a long time pic.twitter.com/FBQoyM3Szp — Leisha (@katyxkohli17) December 6, 2025

Kuldeep's bizarre appeals during the game also saw Rohit Sharma guiding him at times.

While speaking on his banter with the former India captain, Kuldeep said, "In the DRS, I am someone who is very bad and he keeps pulling my leg. If the ball hits the pad, I feel like every ball is a wicket. When you have a former captain... KL has been really good behind the wicket and especially in DRS calls, as a bowler you feel like every not out is out, so you have to have those people around you to guide you to just calm you down."

In the first two ODIs of the series, the hosts lost the toss and ended up bowling in the second innings in Ranchi and Raipur. There was a huge amount of dew during India's bowling on both occasions. On Saturday, India broke their 20-toss losing streak.

"Bowling with the dry ball is a luxury. We lost 20 consecutive tosses, this was the 21st and finally we won, very happy," said Kuldeep.

India bowled out South Africa for 270 in the game, with Prasidh Krishna also picking up four wickets.

In the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his first-ever ODI hundred, while Virat Kohli hit his 76th ODI fifty as India reached home in 39.5 overs, with 9 wickets in hand.

Rohit Sharma too helped India's cause with a knock of 75.