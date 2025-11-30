Star India batter Virat Kohli has played down the rumours of his Test retirement u-turn after slamming a century in the 1st ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. This comes after media reports suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could speak to Kohli over a possible comeback. However, during a post-match interaction, the 37-year-old former India captain quashed the rumours, and confirmed that he would continue to play in just one format.

"I'm 37 and need time for recovery. That's how it's always going to be - I'm just playing one form of the game. If you've played 300-odd games and so much cricket, you know when you're hitting balls in practice, you know the reflexes are there and the physical ability is there to bat long. As long as you're hitting the ball well and playing good cricket, it's about physically fit, mentally ready and excited," Kohli said after the match.

Earlier in the day, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also addressed the rumours of Kohli's potential u-turn retirement. He also confirmed that the board has not discussed anything of that sorts with the player.

"What's being said about Virat Kohli is just a rumour. There has been no conversation with Kohli about this. Do not give weight to rumours. Nothing of that sort has happened," Devajit Saikia told India Today.

Kohli quit the longest format of the game earlier this year in May. He finished his Test career having played 123 matches for India, scoring 9,230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85.

Meanwhile, Kohli was named 'Man of the Match' as India beat South Africa by 17 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

His 135 came off 120 balls and he shared a second-wicket partnership of 136 with fellow stalwart Rohit Sharma to set India on course for 349-8 in the eastern city of Ranchi.

