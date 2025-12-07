Yashasvi Jaiswal silenced his critics in style by scoring his maiden ODI century against South Africa on Saturday. Playing in Visakhapatnam, Jaiswal smashed 116 runs and helped India chase down the target of 271 with nine wickets in hand and 10.5 overs to spare. With this win, India clinched the three-match series 2-1. Apart from Jaiswal, star batter Virat Kohli also played an unbeaten knock of 65 off 45 balls, registering his third consecutive fifty-plus score of the series.

Jaiswal's innings featured 12 boundaries and two sixes, showcasing his brilliant batting. The moment he reached his century, Kohli congratulated him warmly. The celebration became even more special when Kohli asked Jaiswal to perform a dance step from Salman Khan's famous movie Tere Naam.

The video went viral on social media like a wildfire and left all the fans entertained.

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes his FIRST international century!

Virat Kohli runs in, hugs him tight, and even shows a few dance moves to celebrate the kid's magic.

What a moment. What a future. 🇮🇳#YashasviJaiswal #ViratKohli #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/aRJnA0uL8T — Awkward News (@AwkwardNeuz) December 6, 2025

After the victory, Jaiswal was named Player of the Match, while Kohli bagged the Player of the Series award.

"I'm really grateful and blessed. (On his conversations with Rohit while batting) We have been chatting a lot about how we can play, set targets, and maintain the right tempo. I'm trying to understand these things. I had starts in the last two games but couldn't convert them, so we've been discussing how to convert and balance the innings," Jaiswal said during the post-match presentation.

"Virat paaji, the minute he came, started playing a lot of shots, and we kept chatting as well. He gave me small targets to focus on, which helped me achieve my goal. I really enjoyed it," he added.

With the ODI series wrapped up, India will now face South Africa in a five-match T20I series starting December 9.