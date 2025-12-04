At 37, Virat Kohli's bat has spoken louder than ever, drowning out any debate about his ability to play cricket that has surrounded him in recent months. With back-to-back hundreds—135 in Ranchi and 102 in Raipur—against South Africa, the former India captain has delivered a resounding reminder of his enduring class and competitive fire. For a player whose every high and low becomes a national talking point, these knocks could not have come at a more pivotal moment. Not too long ago, social media was buzzing with questions: Should Kohli play the upcoming 2027 ODI World Cup? Is age catching up? Is it time for India to plan beyond him? Critics pointed to a quiet patch; supporters pointed to more than a decade of unmatched consistency. Kohli has now provided his own emphatic reply—one not given in words, but authored through flawlessly crafted centuries.

Strengthening the statement further is his renewed commitment to domestic cricket. On Tuesday, he confirmed his participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a move that reflects both hunger and discipline. Sources told IANS he is likely to play three matches for Delhi in Bengaluru, underscoring a work ethic rarely seen in players of his stature. In an era when senior cricketers often manage workloads carefully, Kohli's decision to join domestic action signals his determination to stay sharp and ahead of the curve.

His hundreds also set social media ablaze, with fans celebrating the moment he reached three figures in Raipur on Wednesday. The reaction wasn't just about another milestone—it was about watching a champion seize back his narrative with trademark intensity.

With form returning, fitness intact, and motivation visibly high, Kohli's message is unmistakable: he isn't slowing down. And as the next World Cup approaches, this version of Virat—focused, fearless and fuelled by renewed purpose—may be exactly what India needs.

Two hundreds. One message. Virat Kohli isn't done—not even close.

