South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke understands that India will come hard at them in the series-deciding third ODI here, but is banking on their balanced batting side to overcome the challenge. The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 and India will require a win on Saturday to avoid a second successive series defeat against the Proteas after succumbing 0-2 in the preceding Tests. "We're going to have to play good cricket against a really good side. We know that they're going to be really hungry to win. It's a must-win game, so it's going to be a really good contest," said Breetzke on the eve of the third ODI.

The 27-year-old batter took heart from the fight South Africa's middle and lower-order showed in the last two matches.

For him, the presence of handy batters like Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch down the order was a boon.

"We've got a nice balance in our side with a couple of guys who are proper batters, and then you've got powerhouses like (Dewald) Brevis, (Marco) Jansen and Corbin (Bosch) that can change the game on its head.

"So I think we complement each other really well, and there's a lot of confidence in the batting group at the moment. We will have to do it again tomorrow." Breetzke said the presence of power-hitters down the line helped the top-order batters play some risk-free cricket.

"It gives you confidence as top order batters, knowing that you have Jansen and Bosh at the bottom. I think we've seen Bosh in the last two matches play some really special innings.

"The top four it gives you a lot of confidence. You can take a little bit more time, because you know you've got that explosive power at the back end," he noted.

Breetzke said the recent tour to Pakistan helped him adapt to the new role of batting at No. 4.

"Yeah, a little bit. I think obviously the conditions were a lot different in Pakistan, but obviously I'm just getting more experience now batting at 4, where I'm starting to feel a little bit more comfortable. Hopefully I'll get better," he added.

South Africa chased the target both in Ranchi and Raipur and the presence of dew made their task that much easier as the Indian bowlers struggled to grip the ball in the middle overs.

Breetzke said the SA as a group has plans on how to tackle the situation if they have to bat first here.

"We have seen that the dew has played a big part (in the first two matches), obviously, in our advantage, batting second, it's been really nice to bat.

"If we have to bat first, I'm sure we'll chat about it after a couple of meetings after this conference and see what the best way to go about it. But yeah, the dew has definitely played a big part," he said.

Meanwhile, South African team manager said in the pre-match press conference that pacer Nandre Burger and batter Tony de Zorzi have undergone scans this morning.

Both Burger and De Zorzi had to walk off the field with injuries at Raipur.

"Pacer Nandre Burger and batter Tony De Zorzi have gone for scans after limping off during the 2nd ODI in Raipur. Their continued availability will be decided depending on the results," the manage informed.

