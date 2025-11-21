South Africa cricket team skipper Temba Bavuma said that the Guwahati track for the second Test against India looks like a typical subcontinental wicket, which will assist batters in the first couple of days before spinners come into play. This will be the first Test match to be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, and the pitch has come under scrutiny following the controversy over the first Test in Kolkata. After India's 30-run loss, the Eden Gardens pitch was heavily criticised as the match lasted just three days, with as many as 17 wickets falling on Day 2.

"This wicket looks a lot fresher and will be more consistent in terms of variability compared to Kolkata. We will have another look in the morning and decide on Kagiso's replacement," Bavuma said at the pre-match press conference. "This is a typical subcontinental wicket, with the first two days good for batting before spinners come into play."

Having won a Test match on a difficult track in Kolkata, Bavuma feels a spring in the stride of his teammates, who are on the cusp of a series win in India after 25 years.

The last time the Proteas won a series in India, Sachin Tendulkar captained India for the last time, and the late Hansie Cronje played his final series as leader of the Proteas.

"The mood is buoyant among the boys. We're excited to try and replicate our performance from the first Test. Also excited to be part of the first Test here in Guwahati, which is being hosted.

"Going into the second Test, it should be an exciting, enthralling contest. Everyone is looking forward to it." Bavuma also feels that the toss won't be an overriding factor like it was in Kolkata.

"Toss doesn't become too big a factor compared to what it was before. But in saying that, you know what, you want to win the toss. You know the advantage of batting on Day 1 and Day 2, so that still becomes an advantage, but not such a deciding factor." Even having tea before lunch won't make much of a difference.

"In terms of the changes, it will be something new. Having tea before lunch, I don't think it really changes much. From a cricketing point of view, I guess it's just us getting our minds around the fact that instead of the usual 40 minutes, we have 30 (or 20) minutes."

On this track, Bavuma's first choice will be bowling if they happen to win the toss.

"Whichever way, we'll be better off bowling first. I don't think it really changes much."

(With PTI inputs)