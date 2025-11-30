The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday posted a video on social media from Team India's training session at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The clip was focused on the veteran duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be back in the Indian jersey for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting November 30. It is worth noting that both Virat and Rohit have retired from T20Is and Tests, and remain active only in the one-dayers at the international level.

In the shared video by BCCI, an honest reaction of Pant to Kohli's shot in the nets is going viral on social media. The pacer bowled a good length to Kohli, who jumped out of his crease and timed his pull shot to perfection.

"Bhai ji, acha ball tha yeh. Tagda maar diya. (Brother, it was a good ball. What a shot)," said Pant from behind the stumps.

Watch it here:

The pair last featured in an ODI in Australia in October, where Rohit smashed an unbeaten match-winning 121, while Kohli contributed a fluent 74 not out. Together, they stitched a 168-run stand.

Both Kohli and Rohit are on the verge of breaking historic records ahead of the ODI series opener in Ranchi. Rohit, the current number-one-ranked ODI batter, is poised to become only the fourth Indian batter to reach 20,000 runs. He has 19,902 international runs to his name in 502 matches. The India opener scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests. He has 4,231 runs in T20Is and 11,370 runs in ODIs. He is only 98 runs away from joining an elite 20,000-run club that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid.

Kohli, on the other hand, needs just one hundred to break the record for most centuries by a batter in a single format. Kohli is currently tied with 51 centuries, level with Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his career with 51 tons in Tests. Only two players - Kohli and Tendulkar - have ever achieved the landmark of scoring 50 or more centuries in a single format.

(With ANI Inputs)