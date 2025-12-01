The first India vs South Africa ODI in Ranchi went down to the wire, but the host team managed to pull off a 17-run victory. It was a last-over thriller as the Proteas showed some amazing fight after getting a mammoth target of 350. Despite being reduced to 11 for 3 in the chase, the visiting side bounced back superbly to give India some nervy moments. The result of the match was decided in the final over, at the start of which nine-down South Africa needed 18 to win. Prasidh Krishna bowled a dot ball to Corbin Bosch before dismissing the batter to seal a tight victory for the host team.

"South Africa's fightback was fantastic to watch. Right till the end, till the last over, it was a question of touch and go, and you have got to admire the way that despite them being in dire straits, three wickets down for 11 runs. The way they have fought back, India better watch out for the next two games," said Gavaskar on Star Sports after the game.

Virat Kohli smashed a record-extending 52nd ODI century, along with fifties from Rohit Sharma and stand-in skipper KL Rahul, to power India to a total of 349 for 8 in 50 overs after the host team was invited to bat first.

South Africa were reduced to 11 for 3 early on, as Harshit Rana took two wickets in one over with the new ball. However, stunning knocks from Matthew Breetzke (72), Marco Jansen (70 off 39) and Corbin Bosch (67 off 51) ensured that the Proteas dragged the game right to the end, ultimately getting bowled out for 332.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, finishing with figures of 4 for 68 in 10 overs. His wickets included those of Jansen and Breetzke. Notably, both the dismissals came in one over.

With the win, India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against South Africa. The second and third matches will be played in Raipur and Visakhapatnam on December 3 and 6, respectively.