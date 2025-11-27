Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar came to Gautam Gambhir's defence following an embarrassing 0-2 Test series loss against South Africa on Wednesday. India slumped to a mammoth 408-run loss in the second Test match at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati leading to their second home series loss in 13 months. Following the loss, Gambhir was brutally criticised by both fans as well as experts with some spectators even chanting 'Gautam Gambhir hay hay' at the venue. In a conversation with India Today, Gavaskar said that people did not praise Gambhir for India's Champions Trophy and Asia Cup triumphs. As a result, questioning him solely after a home Test series loss seems inconsistent and unfair, according to the former India captain.

“He's a coach. The coach can prepare a team. The coach can tell, you know, a guy with his experience. But it's out there in the middle that the players have to deliver. Now, to those who are asking, you know, for him to be held accountable, my question, counter-question is: what did you do when India won the Champions Trophy under him? What did you do when India won the Asia Cup under him?" he said.

“Did you say then—you're asking for a sacking now—did you say then that he should be given an extended contract, a contract for life for one day cricket and for T20 cricket? You didn't say that. It's only when a team doesn't do well you look at the coach,” Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar also said that there is nothing wrong with Gambhir staying as India's head coach in all three formats and even cited the example of England coach Brendon McCullum.

“Not necessarily. You have coaches, for example, Brendan McCullum is a coach for all three formats for England. A lot of countries have a coach who is there for all formats. But we tend to only look and point a finger at somebody when the team has lost.

“You're not prepared to give him credit. If you're not prepared to give him credit for the Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup win, then please tell me why you want to blame him for the team out there on that 22-yard, not doing well. Why are you blaming him?” Gavaskar concluded.