Indian cricket team stand-in captain Rishabh Pant faced a lot of criticism after throwing his wicket away on Day 3 of the second Test match against South Africa in Guwahati on Monday. Pant came out to bat after India lost the big wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan but fans were not impressed with his reckless style of batting. On the second delivery of the 38th over, Pant came down the ground and tried to hit a length ball from Marco Jansen for a six. However, he completely miss the line and ended up getting a faint edge as the catch was easily completed by Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps. He even took a review but it was wasted as the replays clearly showed the contact with the bat.

Utter garbage yet again from Rishabh Pant!



Skipper of the team. The team needs a partnership to come back into the game. But he knows only one way to play - no situational awareness at all! #INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/JbPPeTrIo9 — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) November 24, 2025

Social media users were not happy with his approach and he was slammed brutally for throwing away his wicket and not showing the composure that the situation demanded.

We need more stupid stupid stupid today too sunny g for Rishabh pant #INDvsSA #IndianCricket pic.twitter.com/LTA2iz4qx4 — The last dance (@26lastdance) November 24, 2025

After taking a 288-run first innings lead, South Africa were 26 for no loss in their second essay at stumps on Day 3 as the visitors took control of the second Test against India.

Aur Rishabh Pant ko captain banana hai



What a poor shot just after lunch, being a captain. — Gss🇮🇳 (@Gss_Views) November 24, 2025

Openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram were batting on 13 and 12 respectively at the end of the day's play.

South Africa faced eight overs in the final session after dismissing India for 201 in 83.5 overs in their first innings.

The Proteas, who had made 489 in their first innings, are now 314 runs ahead overall with two days left in the Test. The visitors had won the first Test by 30 runs in Kolkata.

In India's first innings, only Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 97 balls) and Washington Sundar (48 off 92 balls) could contribute substantially as the home team suffered a batting collapse after starting the day at 9 for no loss.

Four Indian wickets tumbled in the opening session, reaching 102 for 4 at tea. Three more Indian batters fell in the second session.

Washington and Kuldeep Yadav (19 off 134 balls) gave a stubborn resistance after India were reduced to 122 for 7 in the second session, stitching a 72-run partnership for the eighth wicket before the former was out.

South Africa then wrapped up the two remaining Indian wickets easily. Kuldeep was out after the Proteas took the new ball in the final session of the day.

Marco Jansen was the wrecker in chief with figures of 6/48 while Simon Harmer took three wickets for 64 runs.

At lunch, India were struggling at 174 for 7 in 67 overs.

KL Rahul (22), Sai Sudharsan (15), Dhruv Jurel (0), captain Rishabh Pant (7), Ravindra Jadeja (6) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (10) fell cheaply.

(With PTI inputs)