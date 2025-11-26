South Africa cricket team head coach Shukri Conrad stirred a major controversy as he said that his team wanted to make India 'grovel' on Day 4 of the second Test match in Guwahati on Tuesday. South Africa batted for more than 80 overs in the second innings and declared their innings with a 548-run lead against India. The decision proved to be the right one for the visitors as India lost two wickets before stumps and need a mammoth 522 runs to win on Day 5. "We wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them completely out the game and then say to them well come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening," Conrad said in the press conference.

While the word 'grovel' means ‘to creep with the face to the ground', it does come with a baggage of 'racial' undertones. It also has a connection to legendary England skipper Tony Greig.

In 1976, England played a home Test series against West Indies. West Indies came into the series after a 5-1 loss in Australia and England captain Tony Greig gave an interview to the BBC regarding the result. He went on to say that he wanted to make them 'grovel'.

“I'm not really sure they're as good as everyone thinks," he said. “These guys, if they get on top they are magnificent cricketers. But if they're down, they grovel, and I intend, with the help of Closey [Brian Close] and a few others, to make them grovel," Greig said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The word angered West Indies players and fans, with many accusing him of racism. West Indies captain Clive Lloyd even said that West Indies everywhere felt insulted by the comment.

“The word ‘grovel' is one guaranteed to raise the blood pressure of any black man," Lloyd said. “The fact that they were used by a white South African made it even worse. We were angry, and West Indians everywhere were angry. We resolved to show him and everyone else that the days for grovelling were over."

Even some England players were not happy and Grieg ended up apologising on a London radio station. “I'm a pressman's dream," he said, “if you talk to me long enough, I will say something controversial. I am bound to offend someone and get myself into deep water. ‘Grovel' was simply an instance of that."

The series started with two draws before West Indies won three matches in a row to clinch the series 3-0. Grieg was mocked and taunted by fans who ran onto the field and he even theatrically knelt and ‘grovelled' to the crowd.