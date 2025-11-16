South Africa cricket team head coach Shukri Conrad made a massive remark on the 'bauna' controversy involving skipper Temba Bavuma following their win over India in the first Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. A huge row erupted when Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were caught on the stump mic calling Bavuma 'bauna' - an apparent jibe on his height - on Day 1. Bavuma proved to be the match-winner for his side as he scored a gritty 55 off 136 deliveries to hand the visitors a crucial second-innings lead. In response, India were bundled out for just 93. Following the win, Conrad made a cheeky comment on the controversy and said that the South Africa captain has the 'heart like a giant'.

"Thankfully, he has got a heart like a giant," Conrad said at the post-match press conference.

Earlier, Bavuma credited the lower-order partnerships with Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen for providing the crucial momentum in their 30-run victory over India in the first Test.

Defending a modest target of 124, South Africa bowled out India for 93 to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Skipper Bavuma's fighting 55 not out on a challenging batting pitch and his handy 44-run stand with Bosch, following a brief 16-run stand with Jansen, took South Africa's lead to 123, which was enough to give them a Test win in India after 15 years.

“Very exciting. You want to be a part of those types of games and obviously be on the right side of the result. I think we tried to hold our ground as much as we could. We knew it was going to be tough with the bat, it was tough for us, but we needed to exploit what was there. I think we guys did that beautifully.

“Fortunately things have worked out quite well. Our bowlers got us back into the game, but that partnership with Bosch and I think a little bit with Marco as well, at the end of the day, just gave a little bit of impetus that we could play a little bit better this morning. It wasn't as extreme, but we were able to get a partnership.”

“We tried to stay in the game as much as we could. It's not every time that you score 120-125 and you feel that that's a winning score. It was just a case of staying in the game and to keep believing,” said Bavuma.

