As the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy begins at Eden Gardens on Friday, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has his eyes set on a challenge that has eluded generations of Proteas cricketers — winning a Test series in India. Speaking ahead of the first Test, Bavuma reflected on how New Zealand's 3-0 win over India last year has served as a case study for his team. “Our analysis guy would have done all of that,” Bavuma said with a grin. “He would have presented that data to us. I actually met up with Kane (Williamson) at an awards evening here in India a couple of months ago. I tried to ask him for some pointers. He wasn't too open about it all, but he did say — make sure that you win the toss. So, I'll be practicing my coin-tossing skills.”

The laughter in the room didn't mask the intent behind the words. For South Africa, this isn't just another away series — it's a statement opportunity. Bavuma knows the odds, the conditions, and the scars of past tours. But he also knows the reward.

“A 2-0 win against India or the World Test Championship?” he repeated a question with a thoughtful pause. “I think obviously winning the WTC. Not much can trump that. But second to that, winning against India — that's definitely up there in terms of ambition. We haven't been able to do it for the longest of time. Over the next two weeks, that's what we'll be pushing towards.”

India, unbeaten at home in a Test series since 2012, remain cricket's toughest final frontier. Bavuma, though, sees an opening — a blend of youth and transition in both camps could make the contest unpredictable. “Coming to India is never easy. We understand the magnitude of the challenge,” he said.

“Some of us in the group have felt the hurt of playing here before, so we know what it's about. But looking at both teams — fantastic players, a bit of inexperience, but guys who want to match up to the best — it should be exciting.”

It's been 25 years since South Africa last won a Test series in India, under Hansie Cronje in 2000. Bavuma's men now have the chance to rewrite that chapter.

If his coin lands right at Eden Gardens, perhaps Kane Williamson's advice might just have a prophetic ring to it. But Bavuma knows — to win here, it'll take more than luck. It'll take belief, grit, and a touch of history.