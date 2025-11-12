India batter Shubman Gill failed to make an impact in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Australia. Opening the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, Gill managed just 132 runs across five matches, raising questions about his place in the team. Before this series, he had also struggled at the Asia Cup 2025, despite India going on to win the title. Many fans and former cricketers have suggested that Gill should be rested from the T20I side, with Yashasvi Jaiswal included as Abhishek's opening partner.

India will next face South Africa in a five-match T20I series in December, and former all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Jaiswal as the ideal choice to open the innings.

"I don't think there is any connection between Tests and T20Is. One should keep these formats separate. It is essential to recognise that Jaiswal has done everything necessary. He cannot come into the T20I side by scoring more Test runs. He has already done enough. He is striking close to 160, which is higher than that in the powerplay, and he is averaging quite well too," Ashwin said on his channel Ash Ki Baat.

"Abhishek Sharma and Jaiswal are the most aggressive openers in India at this point. If you want to send two aggressive openers, then these two are your guys. I think that if they want a bit of fire and ice, this is what the Indian team is balancing. Abhishek is fire, and ice can be found in Shubman," he added.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled for February-March 2026, Ashwin believes the Indian selectors are likely to experiment with different combinations before the showpiece event.

"As we get closer to the World Cup, I think the T20I series will see different opening combinations. I have a feeling that there will be a change-not a small one, but a big one-and I think others will get opportunities," Ashwin said.