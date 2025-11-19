Story ProgressBack to home
Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa 2nd Test, This Youngster Will Replace Skipper In The XI
Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Sai Sudharsan to replace him
India vs South Africa: Shubman Gill is out of the 2nd Test.© AFP
Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill, who sat out the second innings of the first India vs South Africa Test in Kolkata, will not play the must-win second game in Guwahati, sources told NDTV. Gill suffered a neck injury during the match and did not bat during India's chase of 124 at Eden Gardens. The home side lost the match by 30 runs, and Gill's absence was hugely felt. With the second Test of the two-match series starting on Friday, Gill was desperate to play and even travelled to Guwahati. However, he will not feature.
In his place, 24-year-old top-order batter Sai Sudharsan will be part of the XI.
More updates to follow
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.