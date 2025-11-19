Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill, who sat out the second innings of the first India vs South Africa Test in Kolkata, will not play the must-win second game in Guwahati, sources told NDTV. Gill suffered a neck injury during the match and did not bat during India's chase of 124 at Eden Gardens. The home side lost the match by 30 runs, and Gill's absence was hugely felt. With the second Test of the two-match series starting on Friday, Gill was desperate to play and even travelled to Guwahati. However, he will not feature.

In his place, 24-year-old top-order batter Sai Sudharsan will be part of the XI.

More updates to follow