Indian cricket team skipper Shubman Gill has returned to the team hotel after getting discharged from the hospital on Sunday. Gill suffered a neck injury on Saturday and he did not come out to bat in the second innings of the first Test match against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gill was admitted to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata and according to sources, he was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, he is currently stable and was able to walk as well as move his neck without much discomfort. Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly visited him at the hospital and had a 15-minute conversation with him.

Gill will now be resting at the team hotel and his situation will be monitored by the BCCI medical team. However, it is still not clear whether the star batter will take part in the second Test match against South Africa in Guwahati starting November 22.

Earlier, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir said that Shubman Gill's neck injury is being assessed, with the physio expected to take a decision on his condition.

Gill walked out to bat after Washington Sundar's dismissal and just played three deliveries before going off the field.

In Gill's absence, his deputy Rishabh Pant captained the side during South Africa's second innings.

"He's still being assessed. So, let's see. The physios will take a call this evening, and we'll take a call tomorrow," Gambhir told the reporters.

Gill's absence in the Test opened the doors for the Proteas as they defeated India by 30 runs on Sunday.

A superb eight-wicket haul across both innings by spinner Simon Harmer and a gritty half-century from Temba Bavuma became the point of difference between India and South Africa in the match.

South Africa are now 1-0 up in the two-match series. This was India's first defeat at Eden Gardens since December 2012 in England.

(With ANI inputs)