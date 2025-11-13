As India prepare to face South Africa at Eden Gardens, one name has dominated cricket chatter - Mohammed Shami. The veteran pacer, fresh off a fiery Ranji Trophy return for Bengal, has reignited debate over his Test future, even as India look to manage a crowded fast-bowling roster. India captain Shubman Gill, addressing the media on match eve, summed up the selection conundrum: "A bowler of his quality - there aren't many like him. But you also have to take into consideration the bowlers playing right now... Akash Deep, Siraj, Bumrah - they've all done a terrific job. Sometimes it's very difficult, players like Shami bhai have to miss. But we have to plan ahead, especially when we're touring abroad." NDTV questioned directly if Shami remains part of the team's future plans, Gill smiled:

"The selectors would be able to give you a better answer to that."

Shami has been nothing short of sensational in domestic red-ball cricket. Across two matches this Ranji Trophy season, he's bagged 15 wickets, including a five-for against Gujarat and a destructive 3-for-4 burst that dismantled Uttarakhand. For a 35-year-old returning from heel surgery, the numbers read like a reminder: class doesn't fade.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was among the first to call out the selectors. "There's no reason why Shami can't keep playing Tests, One-Dayers and T20s for India," Ganguly said last week. "He's fit, bowling beautifully, and still among the best with the red ball."

But chief selector Ajit Agarkar has been cautious, citing workload management and long-term planning as key factors in his omission from the South Africa series. For Agarkar's panel, balancing experience with future-proofing remains a tricky call - especially with the rise of younger pacers like Akash Deep.

Shami's record against South Africa, though, speaks volumes. In their last Test series, he picked up 14 wickets in three matches, including a match-winning five-for at Centurion that showcased his seam and reverse-swing mastery. In Indian conditions, that threat only magnifies.

Eden Gardens - a venue where Shami has scripted several of his career highs - could yet offer a stage for redemption. With conditions likely to favour swing and seam, his exclusion has sparked as many questions as his performances have offered answers.

At a time when India's pace attack is transitioning, Mohammed Shami's presence looms large - not just as a bowler, but as a benchmark. If his Ranji form is anything to go by, Eden might soon be reminded why, even in the twilight of his career, Shami still makes the ball - and the conversation - talk.