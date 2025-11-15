India captain Shubman Gill walked off the field during Day 2 of the 1st Test against South Africa on Saturday at Eden Gardens. In what was a major blow to the Indian team, Gill left the field after appearing to struggle with neck stiffness. The incident happened in the morning session on Day 2, minutes after Gill walked out to bat, following the wicket of Washington Sundar in the 35th over of the innings. The 25-year-old looked in visible pain and was holding his neck as the physios attended to him.

Gill had received a warm welcome as he walked out to bat. However, after struggling to move or continue, the batter retired hurt just 3 balls into his innings.

Shubman Gill retires hurt due to discomfort in neck. pic.twitter.com/VSFgcfPZRP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2025

It is not clear whether Gill will return to bat or not.

Recently, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hailed India's current Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, calling the 26-year-old "a perfect captain".

Speaking at an event Ganguly lauded Gill's leadership during India's tour of England, noting the challenge of captaining at a young age in such conditions. Ganguly wished him continued success, highlighting Gill as an outstanding all-format player.

"Shubman Gill is a fantastic batter and a perfect captain. He captained India remarkably in England. As a young boy, going to England and captaining in England is not easy. He is a perfect captain and will continue to do well for India as a captain. My good wishes to him. Gill is an all-format player and a fantastic player. I wish him all the best," Ganguly said.

Under Gill's leadership, India have had a strong start to their World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, having won four out of the seven Test matches that they have played, having lost two and drawn one test.

(With ANI Inputs)