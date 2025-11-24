After taking a 288-run first innings lead, South Africa were 26 for no loss in their second essay at stumps on Day 3 as the visitors took control of the second Test against India here on Monday. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram were batting on 13 and 12 respectively at the end of the day's play. South Africa faced eight overs in the final session after dismissing India for 201 in 83.5 overs in their first innings. The Proteas, who had made 489 in their first innings, are now 314 runs ahead overall with two days left in the Test. The visitors had won the first Test by 30 runs in Kolkata.

In India's first innings, only Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 97 balls) and Washington Sundar (48 off 92 balls) could contribute substantially as the home team suffered a batting collapse after starting the day at 9 for no loss.

Four Indian wickets tumbled in the opening session, reaching 102 for 4 at tea. Three more Indian batters fell in the second session.

Washington and Kuldeep Yadav (19 off 134 balls) gave a stubborn resistance after India were reduced to 122 for 7 in the second session, stitching a 72-run partnership for the eighth wicket before the former was out.

South Africa then wrapped up the two remaining Indian wickets easily. Kuldeep was out after the Proteas took the new ball in the final session of the day.

Marco Jansen was the wrecker in chief with figures of 6/48 while Simon Harmer took three wickets for 64 runs.

At lunch, India were struggling at 174 for 7 in 67 overs.

KL Rahul (22), Sai Sudharsan (15), Dhruv Jurel (0), captain Rishabh Pant (7), Ravindra Jadeja (6) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (10) fell cheaply.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 1st Innings: 489 and 26 for no loss in 8 overs (Ryan Rickelton 13 batting, Aiden Markram 12 batting).

India 1st Innings: 201 all out in 83.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sunder 48; Marco Jansen 6/48, Simon Harmer 3/64).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)