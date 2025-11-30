Rohit Sharma, one of the greatest opening batters in white-ball cricket, is all set to rewrite the record books in One Day International (ODI) cricket as India take on South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi on Sunday. Needing just three more maximums to secure the title of the format's most prolific six-hitter, Rohit stands right on the cusp of history. The India opener currently stands a mere two sixes shy of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who currently leads the chart with a formidable tally of 351 sixes.

When Rohit clears the boundary ropes for the 352nd time, hopefully in the ODI series opener against South Africa, he will surpass the Pakistan great and claim the top spot for himself. If Rohit's form in the ODI series against Australia is to be considered, the Hitman isn't expected to take too long before he makes the feat his own.

Batters With Most Sixes In ODI Cricket:

1. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan): 351 sixes

2. Rohit Sharma (India): 349 sixes

3. Chris Gayle (West Indies): 331 sixes

4. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 270 sixes

5. MS Dhoni (India): 229 sixes

Rohit Sharma's ODI Future

Despite his age, Rohit has emphatically confirmed his intention to continue playing the 50-over format, explicitly stating his aim to feature in the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup in South Africa. This commitment has been reinforced by a renewed and intense focus on fitness, with his significant physical transformation and a laser-sharp focus on maintaining peak condition, strengthening his cause for the marquee event.

This dedication suggests the veteran opener, having already retired from T20Is and Tests, is channelling all his white-ball energy towards making one final, impactful run at the ultimate trophy he narrowly missed in 2023 as India were beaten by Australia in the final.

However, the path forward is not entirely without speculation. The recent decision to remove him as ODI captain, while he remains a key batsman, coupled with the need to manage his match load, has put his future under the selectors' microscope.

Both the BCCI and team management are reportedly keen to meet and provide absolute clarity on the roles for senior players like Rohit, especially regarding the consistency of their form after breaks and their participation in domestic circuits to maintain rhythm.

Rohit, however, remains unperturbed, letting his bat do the talking and focusing on the performance that recently saw him climb back to the No. 1 ODI batting ranking, silencing any doubts about his continued world-class ability.

It has also been reported that the management wants Rohit and his veteran batting partner Virat Kohli to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier one-day tournament in domestic cricket. As the series against South Africa concludes, Rohit and Kohli's approach towards maintaining top fitness will be in focus.