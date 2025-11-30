Indian batting great Rohit Sharma cemented his position at the top of the one-day cricket record books as India took on South Africa in the first ODI against South Africa on Sunday. Rohit made the world record for the most sixes hit in One Day International (ODI) cricket his own as he smashes Proteas bowlers all across the park. The 'Hitman', who started the match on 349 maximums, needed just three strikes over the boundary rope to surpass the long-standing record held by former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (351).

Rohit achieved the historic feat with characteristic ease, sending a delivery high into the stands to claim his 352nd six, placing him indisputably atop the global charts.

The moment arrived in the 20th over of India's innings, sparking a huge cheer from the capacity crowd and rapturous applause from the Indian dressing room.

Rohit, known globally for his impeccable timing and effortless six-hitting ability, celebrated the milestone reached the record in exactly 100 innings less in comparison to the former Pakistan skipper.

Batters With Most Sixes In ODI Cricket:

1. Rohit Sharma (India) – 352 sixes

2. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – 351 sixes

3. Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 331 sixes

4. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 270 sixes

5. MS Dhoni (India) – 229 sixes

Afridi, who had held the record for several years, posted a formidable tally of 351 sixes during his illustrious career. However, the prolific run of form and consistency shown by the Indian veteran in the 50-over format has seen him rapidly close the gap.

Rohit's current six-hitting tally now stands at 352* and counting, distancing him from the game's other power-hitters, including Chris Gayle (331) and Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya (270).

This record-breaking performance in the first fixture of the three-match ODI series against the Proteas confirms Rohit Sharma's stature as one of the most destructive and celebrated batters in white-ball cricket history.

Rohit opened the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal for India in the match, but the southpaw departed early. With his long-term partner Virat Kohli, the Hitman then stitched an over 100-run partnership to put India in the driving seat. Rohit eventually departed for a score of 57 off 51 balls, with Marco Jansen getting his wicket.