India on Saturday defeated South Africa 2-1 in the three-match ODI series. The KL Rahul-led side put up a good show despite missing regular skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Virat Kohli turned out to be the Player of the Series with 302 runs to his credit across three innings. He smashed two consecutive centuries and scored 65 not out in the series-deciding third ODI. In the bowling department, spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the top wicket-taker with nine scalps to his credit.

Kuldeep got the deserved recognition in Team India's dressing room as he was awarded the 'Impact Player of the Series' medal by bowling coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

Doeschate shared a few words of praise before presenting the honour to Kuldeep. The spinner was then asked to give a speech, but he went out of words. As the teammates started poking fun at Kuldeep, Virat Kohli said, "Ro de, ro de (Cry, cry)."

"Nothing much to say from my side. But congrats to Virat bhai and Jaisu (Yashavi Jaiswal). He played an unbelievable innings today. Yeah, let's enjoy this."

Kuldeep later praised Kohli and Yashsavi Jaiswal for their knocks in the series-decider. Jaiswal, who opened the batting with Rohit Sharma in the absence of Gill, got out for 18 and 22 in the first two matches despite getting good starts. In the final game, the southpaw scored his first-ever ODI century.

In a series where the bat dominated, he showed his class with the ball



Presenting the



Watch | #TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @imkuldeep18 | @IDFCFIRSTBank https://t.co/UiT35NFZsN — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2025

Jaiswal's ton and Virat Kohli's 76th ODI fifty helped India outplay South Africa by nine wickets in the series-deciding third game in Visakhapatnam. Rohit Sharma too helped India's cause with a knock of 75.

Earlier, the hosts bowled the Proteas out for 270, with Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav taking four wickets each. Prasidh repaid the faith shown in him by captain KL Rahul and head coach Gautam Gambhir, recovering from a poor start to derail South Africa's middle order. For the visitors, Quinton de Kock was the top scorer with a brilliant 106.