India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant admitted that the team 'did not play good cricket' in the recently concluded two-game Test series against South Africa and apologised to the fans for not being able to "live up to their expectations". India suffered a 0-2 whitewash at home as the Proteas dominated the proceedings throughout the two Tests in Kolkata and Guwahati. After the reigning World Test champions, South Africa, clinched their first Test win in India since 2010 in the Kolkata Test, the visitors sealed their historic series victory by handing India its heaviest defeat with a 408-run win in the second Test. This was the Proteas' second Test series win in India after their 2-0 sweep in February-March 2000 under Hansie Cronje.

Since their defeat on Wednesday, the head coach and players have been under intense scrutiny. Amid ongoing criticism from fans and pundits, Pant posted a picture on Instagram and apologised to everyone who had placed their hopes in the team's victory and assured them that they will work hard to make a strong comeback as a team and as individuals.

"There is no shying away from the fact that we didn't play good enough cricket over the last two weeks. As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians. Sorry we couldn't live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow - both as a team and as individuals.

"Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of, and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team & individuals. Thank you for your unwavering support and love! Jai Hind," Pant wrote.

Pant was named captain of the side in the second Test after regular skipper Shubman Gill was ruled out owing to his neck injury. While some of his captaincy calls were lauded, he was at the receiving end after the team's loss, with many being critical of his individual performance with the bat.

Taking the blame and expressing regret over losing the series, Pant, speaking during the presentation ceremony after the game in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, said, “It's a little disappointing. As a team we need to get better. Credit to the opposition — they dominated the series. We needed to be clear with our mindset. Cricket demands capitalising as a team, and we didn't do that. That cost us the whole series.”

