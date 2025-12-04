India failed to win the second ODI against South Africa despite setting a huge 359-run target for the rivals. With dew playing a huge factor, Indian bowlers and fielders found it hard to control the ball. Among the Indian batters, Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed centuries. KL Rahul also played a crucial role at the back end of the innings, scoring 66* off 43 balls. However, veteran Ravindra Jadeja could muster only 24* off 27 balls. Former India player Irfan Pathan was not happy with the way Jadeja batted.

"There was one issue for me. Ravindra Jadeja's innings, which was 27 balls for 24 not out, felt extremely slow. During commentary we were saying that this could hurt India, and in the end that became the difference. If you are in such a strong position, above 300, and everyone is striking above a run a ball while you are at 88, it clearly means the innings lacked urgency. Sometimes a slower innings happens, and that is fine, but the intent from Jadeja was disappointing," Pathan said on his show Seedhi Baat.

"The intent could have been better. And I am not saying this in hindsight. We said it during commentary as well. It looked like the ball would get wet, which always causes problems for the fielding side. South Africa's plan was to start carefully. But Jadeja not pulling his weight with the bat became a disappointing factor for India."

He also praised South Africa's efforts.

"Aiden Markram batted exceptionally well, as did Temba Bavuma, Matthew Breetzke, and Dewald Brevis. The bowling also deserves praise due to the way they pulled India back. The score of 358 could have even been 370, but the way they bowled from overs 39 to 49 - they gave only 55 runs - they pulled things back well. The way Lungi Ngidi started, and the way he finished, was very different. KL Rahul made 18 runs in the final over, and his innings was magnificent. But it was crucial how South Africa pulled things back. That made the difference. We spoke in the commentary that the way Ravindra Jadeja batted, India could be in trouble," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.