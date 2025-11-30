The 0-2 home series defeat against South Africa is still fresh in the minds of the members of the Indian cricket team. But the focus now shifts to the 3-match ODI series against the Proteas, with the first match taking place today in Ranchi. The pitch conditions in the Test series drew plenty of attention, especially in Kolkata, where the tourists emerged triumphant in just 3 days. The Ranchi wicket, as has been reported so far, is expected to offer a lot more to batters, though the captains winning the toss are expected to bowl first, because of the dew conditions.

Ranchi Pitch Report:

The wicket at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi is anticipated to be a sporting one, offering opportunities for both batters and bowlers to showcase their skills. Historically, the balance of play has leaned slightly towards the quicks, with pace bowlers having a marginally better record than their spinning counterparts at this venue.

A significant element expected to influence the match is the dew in the evening. This has historically aided teams batting second, as evidenced by three wins out of five matches for the chasing sides in Ranchi.

Both KL Rahul and the South Africa batting coach, Ashwell Prince, have confirmed they are expecting dew to be a factor on the matchday.

"Our homework tells us there's a lot of dew expected. Teams tend to prefer chasing if they win the toss. But if you get a good pitch upfront and post a massive score, it can affect the chasing team because they feel they have to start at a high tempo and that's when you can lose wickets. If we bat first, we'll need to post a formidable score to apply pressure," Prince said while speaking to the press on Saturday.

South Africa have plenty of momentum and confidence in them because of the Test series sweep they accomplished over India. But, the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the Indian team is expected to boost the hosts' confidence too.