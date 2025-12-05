Perhaps the greatest metric of Virat Kohli's stardom is the sheer number of people he attracts to any event he plays. Be it the Indian Premier League (IPL) final or a Ranji Trophy match, tens of thousands of people flock to catch a glimpse of the India great. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is set to be the latest witness of Kohli-mania. The venue for the series-deciding third ODI between India and South Africa, ticket sales have soared in recent days following Virat Kohli's back-to-back centuries in the first two ODIs of the series.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the ticket sales for the third ODI in Visakhapatnam were nothing special at first. However, following Kohli's twin tons, the venue now finds itself sold out.

"The first phase of tickets went on sale on November 28. The response wasn't good. But a day before the second phase went on sale, Kohli scored that hundred at Ranchi. That changed everything," said Y Venkatesh, a member of the Andhra Cricket Association's Media and Operations team, as per the report.

"All of us know he has an outstanding record here... so when the second and third phase tickets went online, they vanished in minutes," Venkatesh added, highlighting Kohli's impact.

Kohli boasts a stunning ODI record at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. He is the highest-ever run-scorer at the venue, with 587 runs in seven matches, at a stunning average of 97.83 and a highest score of 157*.

What makes the third ODI an even more exciting prospect is that Kohli has roared back into form with back-to-back hundreds in the first two games. The 37-year-old has looked at his vintage best so far in the series.

Rohit Sharma and India's stand-in captain KL Rahul also boast good records in Visakhapatnam, averaging more than 55 at the venue.