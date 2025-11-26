India crashed to their third Test series defeat under head coach Gautam Gambhir when South Africa handed them a sound 0-2 beating with a win at Guwahati on Wednesday, completing 16 months of turbulent ride. In this period, India lost to New Zealand at home 0-3, away to Australia 1-3, and now finally to the Proteas. Right now, Gambhir's Test record as a coach stands at a well under-par 7 wins, 10 defeats and 2 draws in 19 matches for win percentage of 36.82.

He is only behind Duncan Fletcher, whose win percentage is 33.33 after 17 loses, 13 wins, 9 draws from 39 Tests. Here's a quick recap of those eventful matches.

1. NZ beat India by 8 wickets — Bengaluru

The eight-wicket drubbing was India's first home Test defeat to the Kiwis in 36 years. It was all the more painful because New Zealand pacers bundled out India for 46 in conditions akin to Christchurch or Wellington.

The depth of humiliation was deeper than Mariana Trench as it was the first time India bowled out for a total below 50 at home.

2. NZ beat India by 113 runs — Pune

It was the turn of New Zealand spinners to torment Indian batters. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, ably supported by Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips, took 13 wickets in the second Test of the three-match series to sink India.

3. NZ beat India by 25 runs — Mumbai

The old combine of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took eight wickets among them to skittle NZ for 174 runs in their second innings, leaving the home batters to make 147 runs to avoid a rare whitewash at home.

But despite Rishabh Pant's 57-ball 64, India were bundled out for 121 by Patel (6/57) and Phillips (3/42).

4. Australia beat India by 10 wickets — Adelaide

The happiness of a 295-run win in the first Test at Perth was dissipated in the Day-Night second Test at Adelaide. Mitchell Starc (6/48) and Travis Head (140) gave the Aussies the initial upper hand. Skipper Pat Cummins (5/57) crushed India in the second innings to leave the home batters with a meagre target of 19, that they went past without any damage.

5. Australia beat India by 184 runs — Melbourne

India entered the fourth Test at Melbourne after inclement weather saved them from a possible defeat at Brisbane. They had also lost Ashwin, who announced his retirement from top-level cricket after the drawn third Test. Steve Smith made a 140 to power the Aussies to a near 500 total.

Though debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy made a gritty hundred, the Aussies had a lead in excess of 100 runs in their hand.

They presented India with a target of 340 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal offered a token fight with an 84 off 208 balls, but the tourists were skittled for 155.

6. Australia beat India by 6 wickets — Sydney

Trailing 1-2, India still had a chance to level the series. But they did not have the will to fight against pacer Scott Boland (4/31, 6/45). The Aussies needed to chase down 162, and they did after an initial fumble of being at 58 for three.

7. SA beat India by 30 runs — Kolkata

For the second time in a year, the Indian batters succumbed to visiting spinners, this time to Simon Harmer who had a wily Marco Jansen on his side.

Off-spinner Harmer walked away with an eight-wicket match haul as the once masters of spin failed to scale down 124 on a Kolkata pitch that resembled a mud-laden wrestling arena. India were all out for 93.

8. SA beat India by 408 runs — Guwahati

It was in the fitness of things that the hosts suffered their heaviest Test defeat ever in terms of runs in the country's newest Test venue. On a typical sub-continental pitch, pacer Jansen showered Indian batters with snorters to walk away with a six-wicket haul (6/48).

Boosted by an innings lead of 288, SA erected a target of 549 in front of India, and they failed to offer even a symbolic resistance to Harmer (6/37) to get bowled out for 140.

