Captaincy in a one-off Test is "not the best scenario" but Rishabh Pant doesn't want to "over-think" and would rather focus on blending conventional leadership with some "out-of-the-box" ideas during his debut as India's 38th Test skipper in the second game against South Africa starting in Guwahati on Saturday. Pant will lead the side as regular captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out because of a neck injury. "Definitely, one-off match is not the best scenario as a captain. But at the same time, I'm really proud that BCCI has given me this opportunity. You know, whenever you're leading your country, it's the proudest moment," he said in the pre-match press conference.

As the discussion veered towards his style of captaincy, the man from Rourkee said he wants it to be a mix of old and new.

"I think being conventional also helps. And also adding that outside (out of) the box thinking definitely works out. So, you're going to find, for me, it's all about finding that balance between a conventional and out-of-the-box thinking," Pant said as he braced up for the tough battle against the Proteas who have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

A primary task, according to him, would be to give his players freedom to express themselves.

"To generalise, I want to be someone who gives that freedom and I want people and players to learn around and make the right decision for the team eventually," Pant explained his philosophy.

"That's the real goal and obviously whatever my knowledge is, that's going to help them on the field," the keeper batter stated.

Asked if he can remain free-spirited while taking decisions, Pant said it wasn't particularly difficult.

"And for the free spirit part of the thing, see, I personally don't think about that. I just want to give my 100 per cent in whatever I'm doing and enjoy the game," he was categorical.

Pant informed that he was officially asked to lead on Thursday night.

Asked if he has spoken to Gill, he offered a trademark cheeky response.

"I speak to Gill everyday," he laughed.

Comebacks are tough

He conceded that bouncing back in a two-match series is difficult.

"It is always good to have more matches because you can come back from it. When you have a two-match series, it's harder because the pressure is all the more if you lose the first match. But at the same time, you know, these are the things which we can't control as a team," he said.

Captaincy is never a bed of roses and Pant faced some probing questions on his tactical calls on the third day of the first Test when he had to stand in for an injured Gill.

He didn't give the ball to Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah on a deteriorating pitch where variable bounce would have made them all the more dangerous.

Temba Bavuma scored a fifty and the runs added in the morning when Pant introduced spinners became decisive.

Asked if he could have done things differently in terms of strategic calls, the burly keeper acknowledged the scrutiny that comes with the job.

"Going with a spinner was our thought process but there was always a chance when you can get a fast bowler in. But that's the challenge as a captain, you want to face each and every day that you're going to be questioned.

"But eventually you're going to do what you believe is right in that given frame of mind and trust that person who has the ball will do the job for the team." While he didn't officially declare who is replacing Gill and if there could be one more change to maintain the balance of the squad, Pant clarified that people selected in playing eleven have been duly informed.

Asked if there could be a place for a right-hander considering the presence of off-spinner Simon Harmer in the opposition line-up, Pant replied: "We have taken that in consideration because we have a lot of left-handers in the batting line-up.

"Mostly we have taken a decision and the person who is going to play, he already knows he's going to play."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)