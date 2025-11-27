Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Siraj took to social media to express his frustration with Air India Express after a disappointing travel experience. Siraj said on X (formerly Twitter) that Air India Express flight (IX 2884) from Guwahati to Hyderabad, which was scheduled to depart at 7:25 PM on Wednesday, did not take off as planned. He added that the airline did not provide any explanation for the delay despite repeated enquiries and that led to the passengers being stranded for 4 hours.

"Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25 however there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating and this is the basic ask by every passenger. Flight delayed by 4 hours and still no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience. I really would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can't take a stand," he posted on the social media platform and even tagged the airline's official handle.

The airline responded to his post and said that the flight was cancelled "due to unforeseen operational reasons" and added that the team at the airport were assisting all the passengers.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused, Mr Siraj. We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support," the social media post read.

Earlier, off-spinner Simon Harmer picked an exceptional 6-37 as South Africa completed a commanding 408-run victory over India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium to secure an emphatic 2-0 series sweep.

Chasing 549, India were bundled out for 140 on day five's play while veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with 54. South Africa also handed the hosts their heaviest defeat in Tests by runs, and the reigning World Test Championship winners bagged their first Test series win in India since 2000.

(With IANS inputs)