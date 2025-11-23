Indian cricket team stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant was left fuming and he end up unleashing his fury on Kuldeep Yadav during Day 2 of the second Test match between India and South Africa on Sunday. Pant was not happy with Kuldeep not beginning his over in time and even expressed displeasure with some players walking casually at the Barsapara Stadium. The umpire even issued a second warning for not beginning the over in time and a third warning generally leads to a five-run penalty. Pant did not hide his feelings as he shouted at the players and instructed Kuldeep to bowl the delivery quickly.

“Yaar, 30 seconds ka timer hai. Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya? Ek ball daal jaldi. (The timer is on. Are you playing at your home? Just bowl the ball quickly,” Pant was heard as saying on the stump mic.

“Yaar Kuldeep, dono baar warning le li (Kuldeep, we got the second warning)."

“Pura ek over thodi na chahiye. Mazak bana rakha hai Test cricket ko (Do you guys need an entire over (to move)? You guys have made Test cricket a joke)," he added.

Earlier in 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the stop clock in Test matches and it is is in effect during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC). According to the rules, teams need to start the next over within a minute of the previous one ending. The fielding team will receive two warnings and if there is a third offence, the batting team will be awarded 5 runs.

Senuran Muthusamy displayed oodles of patience to score his maiden century in company of a rampaging Marco Jansen as South Africa piled on India's miseries to race towards an insurmountable first innings score of 428 for seven at lunch.

Having consolidated during the wicketless morning session after a 88-run seventh wicket stand with a stodgy Kyle Verreynne (45, 122 balls), Muthusamy (107 batting off 203 balls) didn't change his game even as Jansen (51 batting off 57 balls) belted Kuldeep Yadav (3/110 in 28 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/78 in 26 balls) for as many as four sixes in a stand of 94 runs for the eighth wicket.

Save Jasprit Bumrah (1/63 in 28 overs), who tirelessly bowled and also briefly got the ball to reverse at the start of the second session, none of the Indian bowlers including the three spinners looked like making an impact.

(With PTI inputs)