Kuldeep Yadav, India's star spinner who was included in the playing XI for the first Test against South Africa, has asked the BCCI for leave towards the end of November. South Africa's tour of India includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first Test started on November 14, while the fifth T20I will be played on December 19. The fifth day of the second Test is on November 26, while the first ODI is on November 30.

According to a report in TOI, quoting BCCI sources, Kuldeep has sought leave in the last week of November. "Kuldeep's wedding is planned for the last week of November. The team management will assess when they will need his services before granting him the exact number of days off," a BCCI source said.

Earlier this year, Yadav had to postpone his wedding as the IPL saw an unexpected break due to cross-border tension between India and Pakistan.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen backed spinner Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in India's playing XI for the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Friday. Kuldeep, who is playing his fourth Test of the year, retained his place in the team for the series opener in Kolkata. He was joined by veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel to bolster the spin attack.

"I love that Kuldeep is playing Tests," Pietersen wrote on X.

Kuldeep was also part of India's side in the two-match home Test series against the West Indies last month. The left-arm wrist-spinner scalped 12 wickets across four innings in the series.

Earlier this month, Kuldeep was released from India's T20I squad against Australia after three games to prepare for the South Africa Tests. He was also named in the India A squad for their second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru. He only bagged one wicket in the match, which the hosts lost by five wickets.

Kuldeep, who was part of India's squad for the historic five-match Test series against England earlier this year, was overlooked on that tour. Ravindra Jadeja was India's frontline spinner, while Washington Sundar supported the senior pro to share the load.