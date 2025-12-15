Suryakumar Yadav failed to score big once again as the Indian cricket team skipper was dismissed for just 12 during the third T20I encounter against South Africa in Dharamsala on Sunday. Although India clinched the match by 7 wickets, Suryakumar's dismal run became a heated topic of discussion among the fans as well as experts. It was his favourite pick-up shot that led to Suryakumar's dismissal as he tried to hit the ball over fine leg but was caught by Ottneil Baartman off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi. Following the dismissal, Gavaskar was quite critical of Suryakumar's shot selection and said that the pickup shot should be put in the "cold storage" and should be used in the right occasions.

“It has been a very, very productive shot for him. Now, when you are not in form, it's only gone up in the air instead of going the distance, and well inside the boundary. So maybe, until he starts to get going, he should look to keep that shot in cold storage,” Gavaskar said on commentary.

“Because it's getting him out and India doesn't require Suryakumar Yadav scoring only 12 runs,” he added.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday acknowledged the shortage of runs from him but India's T20I skipper did not count it as lack of form, saying that runs will come sooner than later.

Suryakumar made an 11-ball 12 in India's seven-wicket win over South Africa in the third T20I here before getting out to Lungi Ngidi.

It extended his run of low scores to 21 innings, with the exceptions being his 75 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on October 24, and an unbeaten 47 against Pakistan during September's Asia Cup.

“I've been batting beautifully in the nets. When the runs have to come, they'll come. Not out of form, definitely out of runs,” said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation.

(With PTI inputs)