Mohammed Shami's India career is at threat of being over for good. Despite taking 15 wickets in his first three Ranji Trophy 2025/26 games, Shami was snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee for the India squads that will play South Africa. On this matter, Shami's personal coach, Mohammed Badruddin, made his frustration clear, alleging that the BCCI have made up their mind to ignore Shami for selection. Badruddin labelled the BCCI's rationale regarding Shami's fitness as excuses.

"They are ignoring him (Shami), that's clear. There's no other reason that makes sense to me," said Badruddin, in an interview with India Today.

"He's not unfit - when a player is playing Test matches, taking 15 wickets in two games, then he doesn't look unfit from anywhere. The selectors are just overlooking him, that's it. Why they are doing that, only they can say," Badruddin added.

Badruddin stated that the decision of the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to leave Shami out of the Indian squad for the Test series against South Africa was "pre-decided".

Shami, 35, was initially not picked for the India A squad for the unofficial Tests or ODIs against South Africa A, and later also omitted from the senior squads.

"I think they've made up their minds that they won't pick him for now, and in my view, that's completely wrong. When you select a Test team, it should be based on Ranji Trophy performances. If you're selecting for Tests using T20 metrics, that's not right. But here, it looks like the decisions are pre-decided.

"All this talk about performance or fitness is just an excuse. Saying 'he's unfit' or 'needs match practice' - that's not true. They already have a plan about who they want to play and who they don't," Badruddin said.

Shami last played for India on March 9, 2025, in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand. Shami was the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, with nine wickets from five games.

Badruddin did not hesitate to admit that Shami has been left frustrated by the selection snub, but also expressed confidence in the 35-year-old eventually making an India comeback.

"I've never had such a conversation with him, because honestly, I don't like talking to him about this topic. Obviously, he's disturbed. Anyone would be. When you're performing and still not getting picked, it's frustrating," Badruddin said.

Badruddin backed Shami to "silence everyone" in due course.

"Of course, he can return. In fact, I'm fully confident he will. And when he does, he'll make such a comeback that will silence everyone. One day or the other, they'll have to play him. If you're not picking him now despite his form, then stop saying things like "we select based on performance" - because that's clearly not true. In my view, he deserves 100 percent to be back, and I'm sure he'll get that chance. The whole country is behind him and watching his performances. You can't ignore a guy who's done so much for India, especially in the World Cup," Badruddin further added.

Shami could well be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction after an underwhelming IPL 2025 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).