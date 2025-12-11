Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had a rare poor outing in T20Is, as he was hit for four sixes in a single T20I innings for the first time in his T20I career against South Africa during the second T20I at Mullanpur on Thursday. Bumrah, who became the second Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets and the first Indian to complete a century of wickets across all formats, had an uncharacteristically poor outing at Mullanpur as, be it the opener Quinton de Kock or the finishing pair of Donovan Ferreira and David Miller, did not spare him.

The first over by Bumrah was a quiet one as he gave away just two runs. The second one saw him get launched for a six each by Quinton and Reeza Hendricks, and gave away two wides as Proteas managed to loot 16 runs off him this time around.

Bumrah's third over came during the death overs phase, which saw him get pummeled for two boundaries by Miller and conceded four leg-byes. He conceded 15 runs in this over, 18th of the innings. In the final over, Ferreira launched him for two sixes, one over long-off and the other over deep square leg. Bumrah ended his wicketless spell with 45 runs in four overs.

However, such is the supremacy of Bumrah in T20Is that it does not affect his bowling average and economy that much. He has taken 101 wickets in 82 matches at an average of 18.36 and an economy rate of 6.42.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bowl first. A quickfire 90 in 46 balls, with five fours and seven sixes by Quinton and brilliant finish from Ferreira (30* in 16 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Miller (20* in 12 balls, with two fours and a six), who put on a 53-run stand towards the end in just 23 balls, took SA to 213/4 in 20 overs.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Bumrah (0/45) and Arshdeep Singh (0/54) had an off-colour day.

