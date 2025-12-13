India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav continues to struggle in the format with the bat. It has been 20 innings since the swashbuckling batter hit a fifty. Since November last year, Suryakumar has managed to score just 227 runs at an average of 13.35. The poor performance of the batter persists in India's ongoing five-match home series against South Africa. He was dismissed for 12 in the first game before scoring just five in the following match. Former India player and ex-batting coach Sanjay Bangar pointed out that Suryakumar performs much better for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Suryakumar was roped into the Indian team following his IPL exploits. The player has scored a heap of runs for MI in the tournament. Take for instance the last season: Suryakumar piled up 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.92. His performance included five fifties.

These stats are in clear contrast to how the batter has fared in T20Is in the past one year.

Bangar observed that Team India's strategy to go ahead with a flexible batting order has also played a role in Suryakumar's downfall in international cricket.

"It's also about the team's thought process. You want to keep the No. 3 to No. 7 or No. 8 positions flexible. However, MI gave him a stable position. If he came at No. 3, he was fixed at No. 3, no matter the match or the situation. The quality player he is, the more balls he plays, he can convert them in a better fashion," the former India batting coach said on Star Sports.

"He shouldn't have the pressure of wickets behind him. Then he needs to bat differently. The earlier he comes at No. 3, the better it is. He scored runs at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 168 in 16 innings (in the IPL). However, if you see his international innings, it's a massive fall. He has an average of 14 and a strike rate of 126," Bangar added.

After the end of the matches against South Africa, India play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand before featuring in T20 World Cup 2026.