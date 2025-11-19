The Indian cricket team selectors are set to announce the squad for the South Africa ODIs in the upcoming days. The selection committee faces a bit of a headache as regular captain Shubman Gill is currently injured and his participation in the series is in doubt. Notably, Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the India vs South Africa first Test in Kolkata, and he remains doubtful for the second game, which is set to take place in Guwahati starting November 22. If the injury is serious, the team management will definitely aim to give Gill further rest during the ODI series that begins on November 30.

Another big problem for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee would be the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is India's vice-captain in the format. Iyer was injured badly during the third India vs Australia ODI in late October this year. He is still recovering and is very likely to miss the South Africa ODIs.

To replace Iyer in the squad, the selectors might give Tilak Varma a chance. The southpaw has already proven his mettle in the middle order. Batting at number 4, he scored a match-winning 69 not out for India against Pakistan in the high-pressure final of the T20 Asia Cup this year.

Tilak has played only four ODIs for India so far, coming in to bat at the 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions.

Talking about Gill, if the player is unavailable for the three-match ODI series vs South Africa, the selection committee might replace him with right-handed batter Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad.

Even in that case, Gaikwad might fail to get a game, with the team management preferring left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal over him in the Playing XI. Jaiswal has impressed one and all with his consistency, maturity, and range of shots. He has played just one ODI as Gill and Rohit Sharma are the openers for India in the format. The absence of Gill gives the selectors a chance to try out Jaiswal and prepare him as an alternative for an ageing Rohit.

If Gill is not there in the South Africa ODIs, KL Rahul could be given the responsibility to lead the Indian side.

The rest of the India squad is expected to remain the same as the one that played against Australia.

India's Likely ODI Squad For South Africa Series: Ruturaj Gaikwad/Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.