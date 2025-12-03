India vs South Africa Live Streaming 2nd ODI: India aim to clinch the series in Raipur as they square off against South Africa in the 2nd ODI in Raipur on Wednesday. Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant 135 as the hosts prevailed by 17 runs in the series opener in Ranchi last week. Batting first, India posted a strong 349/8, powered by Virat Kohli's sublime 135, his 52nd ODI hundred, and well-crafted fifties from Rohit Sharma (57) and KL Rahul (60). In reply, India let South Africa claw back into the chase after picking four wickets early in the game.

Kuldeep Yadav repeatedly broke South Africa's momentum, finishing with four crucial wickets, as India prevailed by a narrow margin in the end.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd ODI Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch for FREE

When will the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match will be played on December 3, Wednesday.

Where will the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match be held?

The India vs South Africa, 1st ODI match will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match start?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match for free?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. The match will also be aired on DD Sports for free.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match?

The India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)