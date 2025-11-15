India vs South Africa LIVE Updates, 1st Test Day 3: Play is about to begin on Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, Team India have been dealt a huge setback before the start of play, with captain Shubman Gill ruled out from the remainder of the match due to his neck injury. South Africa will resume their second innings on 93/7, with Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Corbin Bosch at the crease. As a result, South Africa lead by 63 runs. On Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja led India's charge with the ball, taking four wickets, after India had managed a first innings total of 189. (Live Scorecard)
BCCI Statement: "Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play.
He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team."
India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE: Spinners dominant on Day 2
The spinners played a huge role for both sides on Day 2. A total of 15 wickets fell on Day 2, with spinners taking 12 of them. All 7 South African wickets in the second innings have been taken by Indian spinners, with Ravindra Jadeja being the main destructor, having scalped 4.
India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE: Match likely to end today
Unless South Africa put up a stiff resistance and stick it out with the bat for more than a session, there is a good chance the match comes to an end today. Currently, the Proteas lead by only 63 runs. However, with the Eden pitch turning square, even a target of around 100 would be a challenge for the Indian batters.
India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE: Rishabh Pant to lead India
In Shubman Gill's absence, it will be vice-captain Rishabh Pant who will take charge of things on the cricket field. Pant impressed with his bowling and fielding changes in the final session yesterday, as India managed to pick up 7 South African wickets.
IND vs SA, 1st Test LIVE: Kolkata Pitch Under Scanner
The pre-match reports suggested that the Eden Gardens pitch will only aid spinners from the second day onwards. However, what happened on the field was quite contrasting. The match seems to be heading towards a result on Day 3, with spinners enjoying plenty of assistance since the start of Day 2. The development is bound to trigger an intense debate on social media.
India vs South Africa, 1st Test LIVE: Axar Admits Concern Over Day 3 Batting
India all-rounder Axar Patel is keen to not have his team chase a target of more than 125 runs in the Kolkata Test. With the pitch expected to behave even more erratically, batting on Day 3 is expected to be even tougher.
"From one end it feels like it's going straight, but from the other end everything is happen. Have to play attacking cricket as a batter. Have to convert loose balls and keep an attacking mindset. Can't have a defensive mindset because you're never in. When you know there's something in it for the bowlers, you can get carried away by the thought of bowling some magic balls. Patience is key. If we can keep them under 125, it should be chaseable," Axar said.
Ind vs SA, 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: Will Gill Be Ready For The Second Test?
On Shubman Gill's participation for the Guwahati Test, it will depend on the speed of his recovery and it is impossible to say for sure either way at this point in time. There is doubt but all hope is not lost yet. The management and fans are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping he recovers faster than expected and makes it back.
It has been reliably learned that Shubman Gill will stay in the hospital today. He will have no further role in this Test match. The India skipper has been admitted under Dr. Saptarshi Basu. A medical board has also been formed, but only as a precautionary measure. The board includes specialists like neurosurgeons, neurologists, and cardiologists.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the First Test between India and South Africa in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Ahead of the start of play on Sunday, India have received some upsetting news over the health of their skipper, Shubman Gill. The top-order batter, who was admitted to a hospital due to a neck injury on Day 2, is unlikely to play any further role in the remainder of the match. Hence, India are set to be a batter short in the second innings.