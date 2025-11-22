India vs South Africa LIVE Updates, 2nd Test, Day 2: India will aim to bundle out South Africa early, while overnight batters Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne will focus on extending the Proteas' innings when Day 2 of the second Test begins in Guwahati. The visitors will resume the day at 247 for 6, with Muthusamy batting on 25 and Verreynne unbeaten on 1. On the opening day, Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball, picking up three wickets. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravindra Jadeja claimed one wicket each. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Updates, straight from Guwahati:
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test LIVE: No Wickets For Washington, Nitish Yet
While Kuldeep Yadav has led the wicket-takers' charts so far with three scalps to his name, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja have one wicket apiece. Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy -- two all-rounders -- are yet to join the party.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav, The Magician
Kuldeep Yadav was sensational with the ball on Day 1 of the Guwahati Test, proving the team management why he deserves to be in the playing XI every single time.
The chinaman spinner deceived South African batters every time he forced them to come onto the front foot. Here's how South African batters performed against Kuldeep on Day 1:
Front-foot: 17/3, 59 balls, False-shot%: 20.3%
Back-foot: 20/0, 34 balls, False-shot%: 17.6
Down the track/other: 11/0, 9 balls, no false stroke
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test LIVE: Tristan Stubbs Impressed by Indian Bowling
India didn't let a single South African batter score big despite most of them getting starts on Day 1. Tristan Stubbs didn't shy away from praising the way the Indians performed on the opening day.
Tristan Stubbs: "I think a bit disappointing in the end there. I think all of us in the top six got in and no one’s really made that big one. I actually think I prefer batting at 3 than anywhere else. It (pitch) played quite nicely, but I think they bowled quite well. It was quite hard to score. But it wasn’t free-flowing. You felt comfortable, but the scoreboard wasn’t going anywhere. So I thought they bowled quite well."
India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE: Match To Start At 9:00 AM IST
An important reminder that the second day's action in Guwahati begins at 9:00 AM IST, half an hour early than the usual start time that we have seen in India's home matches. Once again today, we'll have Tea before Lunch.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE: India Desperate For Quick Wickets
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa from Guwahati. The tourists managed to put a decent total of 247/6 on the board on Day 1. India would be keen to get all 10 wickets before allowing the tourists to cross the 300-run mark today.