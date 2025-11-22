Kuldeep Yadav was sensational with the ball on Day 1 of the Guwahati Test, proving the team management why he deserves to be in the playing XI every single time.

The chinaman spinner deceived South African batters every time he forced them to come onto the front foot. Here's how South African batters performed against Kuldeep on Day 1:

Front-foot: 17/3, 59 balls, False-shot%: 20.3%

Back-foot: 20/0, 34 balls, False-shot%: 17.6

Down the track/other: 11/0, 9 balls, no false stroke