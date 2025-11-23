India vs South Africa LIVE Updates, 2nd Test Day 3: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will look to provide India with a solid start as Day 3 action begins in the second and final Test in Guwahati today. India will resume at 9 for 0. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium offered a batting-friendly surface in the first two days, and South Africa capitalized by posting 489 runs. Senuran Muthusamy registered his maiden international century, while Marco Jansen fell just short of a ton with 93. For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer with four wickets. (Live Scorecard)
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test LIVE: Day 2 Belonged To Muthusamy and Jansen
Senuran Muthusamy was the top-scoring batter for South Africa on the second Day, adding a whopping 103 runs to the team's total while Marco Jansen narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 97.
Muthusamy, after the end of the day's play, was delighted to bring up his maiden Test ton in front of a packed Guwahati stadium. "It was a really special moment in front of this full house. I'm just glad that I could contribute to the team and really put some runs on the board in the first innings, which is always important.
"It (plan) was just to build partnerships and to really try and extend the innings and then score runs in between. I think Scholesy (Verreynne) did really well today and Marco was special. And the other guys chipped in as well, which was awesome. (On Jansen's towering sixes) Oh, it was incredible. I had the best seat in the house. That was special. Special ball striking. It was fantastic from him. It was awesome. (On successfully reviewing an lbw call) Around the noise and the emotion, I was just really disappointed."
India vs South Africa LIVE: Guwahati Pitch Expectations On Day 3
The second day's play saw bowlers getting little to no assistance from the pitch. The third day's play, however, is expected to be slightly different. Cracks should start to appear on the surface, making batting a little more challenging. The pitch, however, is still expected to remain in the batting team's favour. However, things won't be as difficult for the bowlers as they were the previous two days.
Red soil pitches usually start to open up on Day 3, which is expected to be the case today!
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE: Can India Still Win The Match?
With South Africa scoring close to 500 runs in the first innings, the chances of India winning the match are slim. Even if India bat well, the match is likely to end in a draw. The only situation where India can win the match to level the series 1-1 is if the team goes on to bat bat for about two days, scoring over 650 runs. On the final day, India would then hope to bowl out South Africa cheaply in the bid to carve out a slender opportunity of a victory.
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test LIVE: India's Approach In Focus
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 3 of the second Test between India and South Africa from Guwahati. The tourists have put a gigantic score of 489 runs on the board in the first innings. Before conclusion on Day 2, India had only put 9 runs on the board without losing a wicket. Down 0-1 already in the series, India's approach will be in focus as the hosts look to bounce back and make it 1-1.