Senuran Muthusamy was the top-scoring batter for South Africa on the second Day, adding a whopping 103 runs to the team's total while Marco Jansen narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 97.



Muthusamy, after the end of the day's play, was delighted to bring up his maiden Test ton in front of a packed Guwahati stadium. "It was a really special moment in front of this full house. I'm just glad that I could contribute to the team and really put some runs on the board in the first innings, which is always important.

"It (plan) was just to build partnerships and to really try and extend the innings and then score runs in between. I think Scholesy (Verreynne) did really well today and Marco was special. And the other guys chipped in as well, which was awesome. (On Jansen's towering sixes) Oh, it was incredible. I had the best seat in the house. That was special. Special ball striking. It was fantastic from him. It was awesome. (On successfully reviewing an lbw call) Around the noise and the emotion, I was just really disappointed."